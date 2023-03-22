It is planned that the route will run from Ballyloughane Beach in Galway City to Athlone Castle in Co Westmeath. \ Philip Doyle

Four public events are to be held across Co Galway next week to provide farmers and landowners with information on plans for a Galway-Athlone cycleway.

It is proposed that the cycle route will run across 205km in a stretch between Ballyloughane Beach in Galway City to Athlone Castle in Co Westmeath.

The route will leave Galway City and head south to Gort before reaching Shannonribdge via Portumna.

It will then fork, with one route heading to Ballinasloe and the other to Athlone.

The planned new cycleway will join up with the Dublin-Athlone Greenway already in place.

The project team maintains that engaging with the farmers and landowners with lands affected has been their priority since this route was published in in late 2021.

Around half of the route could pass through private lands, so a planning application will be lodged with An Bord Pleanála later this year.

Meetings

Officials from the project team will be available to answer questions on a one-to-one basis about the route the proposed cycleway will take at each event between 3pm and 8pm each day.

These events will take place in:

Oranmore Lodge Hotel, Co Galway on Tuesday 28 March.

Lady Gregory Hotel, Gort, Co Galway on Wednesday 29 March.

Portumna Town and Community Hall, Portumna, Co Galway on Thursday 30 March.

Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co Galway on Friday 31 March.

'Real' consultation

The project’s co-ordinator with Westmeath County Council, Michael Kelly, maintains that the organisers are expecting real engagement with farmers and landowners affected by the plans.

The route has already been changed in response to feedback from affected landowners, Kelly said.

“We are seeking to continue dialogue at the public information events, and I urge everybody with an interest to attend,” the organiser commented.

“The goodwill and co-operation of the farming community is important to make the cycleway a success - and to ensure that it includes real and open engagement with landowners and communities.

“Where feasible, the route has been amended to address issues identified in our meetings with landowners over the last two years.”

Kelly stated that the one-to-one meeting format is the “best for all concerned so issues can be discussed in depth and possible solutions identified.”

The project team can be contacted from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and by email at info@galwaytoathlonecycleway.com.