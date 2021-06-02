Based outside the village of Strokestown, Co Roscommon, Brendan McLoughlin is a beef and sheep farmer with a small contracting business focused entirely on slurry.

In 2019, Brendan decided to take over from a neighbouring slurry contractor looking to scale back. Having no suitable tractor on the farm, he made the decision to purchase a new tractor and slurry tanker.

Brendan wanted a compact loader tractor well suited for yard work, yet capable of pulling a the 2,250gal Abbey tanker and dribble bar he was buying at the time.

With local Landini dealer Pat Brogan Tractors nearby and having heard good reports from local farmers on the Italian firm’s wares, he felt Landini was a brand worth looking into.

He felt the 6C-130 was hard to pass, as it suited his requirements best in terms of performance and overall bang for buck.

Brendan's Landini C6-130 and 2,250gal Abbey tanker.

A deal was struck and the tractor was delivered in June 2019. Fast forward two years and 2,400 hours later, the tractor has performed well, with no issues to date.

Engine and transmission

The 6C-130 is fitted with FPTs 4.5l four-cylinder engine with dual power. Without dual power, the engine produces a maximum 121hp or 131hp with it.

Brendan is impressed with its power, even while pulling the 2,250gal tanker and dribble bar, which is a big enough challenge to ask of any tractor in that power band.

“From a service point of view, filters are easily accessed. Just the oil cap is awkwardly positioned, but manageable all the same,” Brendan noted.

Putting the wheels in motion is the basic power shuttle T-Tronic transmission, which features four manual gears with three splitters and three ranges (LMH), providing a total of 36 forward speeds and 12 reverse speeds.

Eco Forty mode allows top speed of 40km/h to be achieved at 1,900rpm.

Brendan commented that gear changes are smooth, liking the transmission for its simplicity and noting that there are plenty of gears to choose from, regardless of the task in hand.

Cab and controls

The 6C series has a comfortable cabin, with good all-round visibility thanks to the sprung cab and slim corner posts.

“Driving position is good, with all controls near hand. Visibility of the loader is great for feeding around the yard.”

All switch gear is positioned on the right-hand panel, with the three spools and PTO switch positioned in front. The 6C-130 comes as standard with a two-speed PTO (540/540E).

While speaking about feeding, Brendan noted that the tractor’s good steering lock leaves it quite nimble in tight areas.

Moving to the back end, the 6C-130 has a maximum lift capacity of 5,400kg and a hydraulic flowrate of 104l/min (hitch and steering).

Brendan’s tractor is fitted from new with a Rossmore FL85 front loader, which is in use for the majority of the winter, feeding silage.

However, it comes off for slurry during the spring and summer months.

Brendan McLoughlin, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Verdict

Brendan set out to buy a straightforward reliable tractor and, two years on, he is happy this is what he accomplished.

“It’s been trouble-free so far after 2,400 hours and does all we ask of it. The majority of the ground around here is relatively flat, but a little more power would leave the 2,250gal tanker that bit easier to pull when encountering a hill.

“When buying again, I would consider stepping up to the 150hp mark for that bit extra power and potentially keep the 130 for yard duties, as well as some of the lighter work.

“In terms of strength and build quality, I’d be impressed. The only niggly thing would be the cab door is quite flimsy when opened fully and could be easily broken, but, to be fair, most manufacturers are at the same now.”

Spec

Engine: 133hp four-cylinder FPT.

Transmission: 40km/h T-Tronic (36F x 12R).

Hydraulic capacity: 110l/min.

Rear lift capacity: 5,400kg.

Fuel tank capacity: 180l.

AdBlue tank capacity: 25l.

Tyres: 540/65 R38 & 480/65 R24.

Weight: 4,700kg.

List price: €85,350 plus VAT.