There have been four resignations from the Irish Limousin Cattle Society (ILCS) in recent days, including three members of its council and its president, Wexford-based Limousin breeder Trevor Masterson.

At a meeting of the society on Wednesday 20 July, Donal Byrne from the northwest club and Pat Sheahan from the southwest club, as well as national seat holder James Wycherley, indicated their intention to resign their seats and step down from council duty.

Masterson also indicated his decision to step down from the role of president for personal reasons. However, he will remain as a council member representing the southeast club.

Vice-president Philip Crowe has assumed responsibility for Masterson’s presidential duties in the interim and the council will meet again next week to formally elect a new president.

Nominations required

Under the rules of the ILCS, the membership of the northwest and southwest clubs will now be invited to nominate a replacement council representative to complete the remaining term of the resigned members’ seats.

Wycherley’s national seat will be decided at the 2022 annual general meeting, which will be held later this year.

Commenting on the resignations, vice-president Philip Crowe acknowledged the “significant contribution” Trevor Masterson made during his time as president of the society, thanked him for his commitment, knowledge and professional guidance and wished him well for the future.

Anniversary

The ILCS is marking its 50th anniversary this year and has launched a full programme of events to celebrate the milestone.

Its national championships will take place at Tullamore Show on 14 August, while a special 50th anniversary weekend will take place in Carrick-on-Shannon from 30 September to 2 October featuring a show, banquet, elite heifer sale and farm visits.

For more information, readers can visit the society website here.