British prime minister Rishi Sunak, right, and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, left, meeting to finalise the Windsor Framework on Monday this week.

It had long been recognised that applying full EU border controls on goods entering Northern Ireland (NI) from Britain was totally impractical, as well as politically unacceptable for many people with a pro-union view.

The Windsor Framework agreed between the EU and UK this week appears to address many of the practical problems created by the protocol, which was agreed to give effect to Brexit while maintaining a seamless Irish border.

Trade has continued without many of these controls being implemented and the Windsor Framework tackles the pinch points in the original protocol.

While it was the banning of manufactured meat products like British sausages that grabbed the media attention, for farmers it was being unable to access seed potatoes that presented a practical problem. This is now addressed and Northern Irish growers will have access to seed from Britain unlike their southern counterparts and the same will apply to garden centres selling plants for use in NI.

Machinery importers will be relieved that machinery from Britain for use in NI will no longer be subject to an almost forensic standard of cleaning, and pets will be able to travel back and forth between Britain and NI unhindered.

NI farmers had been given access to all UK veterinary medicines until 2025, and the British government expects that as with human medicines, this will become the permanent position.

There has been no announcement on livestock travelling from NI to Britain for shows or pedigree sales, and none is expected. Also, while seed potatoes and other seeds have been resolved, there is no movement on plant protection products.

A trusted trader scheme where individual sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) certification is no longer required should remove the problem for large retailers being serviced from distribution centres in Britain.

Similarly, the elimination of 95% of checks makes logistical sense as it would have never been possible to carry out the level of physical checks, up to 30% for meat and fish products, in the original agreement.

By moving to a risk-based intelligence-led inspection process, a more manageable and less politically sensitive regime is now in place.

Protecting single market

Products travelling from Britain to NI for use in NI only will be excluded from SPS and customs controls and will have a fast pass or a green lane through the ports.

This will be subject to these products carrying a label denoting that they are for use in NI only.

Goods in transit for the Republic of Ireland or anywhere in the EU will be subject to full SPS and customs controls.

These will enter via what is described as a red lane at the ports and be subject to full EU border controls administered at the NI point of entry to, avoiding implementation at the Irish border. The same will apply to product from Britain entering Northern Ireland for further processing.

Several beef factories import carcase beef from Britain for deboning, with some of the cuts sold back to customers in Britain and some sold into the EU single market.

These factories had been working with full border controls up to this point, so the Windsor Framework won’t mean any change for them.

Republic of Ireland

The Windsor Framework is designed to prevent EU border controls being applied at the Irish border and facilitate seamless crossborder trade. That had been ongoing for livestock, dairy, feed and crops and will continue to do so.

Trade between Britain and the Republic of Ireland will continue as before with sausages made in Britain excluded and potato growers won’t have access to seed from Britain.

Similarly, farm machinery coming from Britain will remain subject to a thorough cleaning process and pets will require passports.

The original protocol could be at best described as half-baked as opposed to oven-ready.

This framework appears to address many of the flaws of the original, while preserving the all-important crossborder trade element of the original which had worked perfectly.

In a wider context, agreement between the UK and EU on this thorny issue removes unilateral UK legislation to override the protocol and the threat of EU imposing trade sanctions leading to a wider dispute and risk of tariffs being imposed on Irish agri-food exports to Britain.

Stability in the EU-UK trade relationship is what farmers across the island of Ireland require and this agreement contributes to that. Whether it is enough to resolve the wider political issues with restoring the Northern Ireland Assembly is another matter.