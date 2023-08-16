The IFA has opened nominations for the national elections taking place at the end of the year. Nominations don’t close until mid-September, with hustings in October, voting in November and counting in December, but the campaign is absolutely up and running.

Presidential candidates Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton and deputy presidency hopefuls Alice Doyle and Pat Murphy have all been extremely visible at the recent rash of shows. Stapleton brought a sweetener along with him to the Tinahely Show – literally – as he and his campaign team were handed out buns with his portrait in icing on top.

Meanwhile, Gorman went the extra mile(s) to attend Tullamore Show last weekend, jetting home from the family holiday abroad for a flying visit to Offaly. There’s no shortage of commitment from either man, it seems. A hectic four months lie ahead for them, Doyle, Murphy and all the regional chair candidates.