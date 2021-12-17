Cavan IFA hosted the first debate for the Ulster/Nth Leinster Regional Chair election between the two candidates – Frank Brady and John Curran, pictured with Cavan IFA chair Elizabeth Ormiston in the Hotel Kilmor

Monaghan farmer Frank Brady has won the vote to become the Irish Farmers Association's (IFA) Ulster/north Leinster regional chair.

He saw off competition from John Curran from Kells, Co Meath.

Postal voting by county officers and branch delegates in the seven county executives took place throughout December, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

IFA national returning officer Martin Stapleton announced the result at the count, which was held in the Irish Farm Centre on Friday afternoon in line with public health guidelines.

Brady received 1,199 votes, to Curran's 929 votes.

Martin Stapleton said the turnout of 83% among delegates to the seven county executives in the Ulster/Nth Leinster region was a decisive mandate.

“This election was a hybrid of in-person voting at county executives and postal ballots. It has worked very well across our county executive structure. It shows the flexibility of the association in responding to the circumstances,” he said.

Representing farmers

Brady said he looked forward to representing farmers in Ulster/ Nth Leinster on the national officers’ committee and national council.

“I am aware of the issues and challenges facing farmers. I will bring my experience as chairman of Monaghan IFA and as a member of the IFA pigs committee to my new role and I look forward to working with the president and other members of national council,” he said.

Brady acknowledged the contribution of his predecessor Nigel Renaghan and pledged to carry on his work.

The regional chair has responsibility for communicating with and supporting county executives, between council meetings; co-ordinating IFA campaigns at regional level; and, as a national officer and member of council, dealing with urgent issues arising between council meetings and liaising directly with county executives within the region.

