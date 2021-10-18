Scandi Standard, owner of Irish chicken producer Manor Farm, has announced that Frank McMyler has been appointed as country manager of Manor Farm.

He replaces Ado Carton, whose resignation was announced on 23 September 2021.

McMyler’s appointment comes into effect from 1 November 2021.

Frank McMyler has extensive experience leading large fresh food businesses internationally and has held a range of senior leadership positions in the sector.

He is a former regional chief operations officer of Hilton Food Group and was managing director of the business in Ireland and the UK for over 11 years.

Commenting on the appointment, Scandi Standard CEO Otto Drakenberg: “Frank will bring a renewed impetus and momentum to Manor Farm through fresh and innovative thinking, backed up by a wealth of experience in the sector where he has proven his abilities in a number of different roles, both commercially and within operations, building engagement and highly functional teams.

“I wish him the very best in his new role and look forward to working with him in the months ahead.”