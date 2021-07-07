New Teagasc director Professor Frank O'Mara (left) with director of Origin Green and Sustainable Assurance Deirdre Ryan and Teagasc chair Liam Herlihy. \ O'Gorman Photography.

Professor Frank O’Mara has been appointed as the new Teagasc director following approval from the Teagasc Authority and subject to expected approval from Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Previously, Prof O’Mara served as Teagasc director of research, responsible for leading the €75m research programme which covers all aspects of agri-food research from soils to consumers, with over 800 researchers, support staff and graduate students.

The Carlow native is also the president of the EU Animal Task Force (ATF) and previously worked for University College Dublin as a lecturer.

Prof O’Mara replaces Prof Gerry Boyle as director. Prof Boyle held the position since October 2007 with his initial seven-year contract extended on two occasions.

For the last five years, Boyle has served as an ex officio member of the Climate Change Advisory Council.

Other appointment

The Irish Farmers Journal also understands that Anne Marie Butler is to be appointed as the new head of education for Teagasc, to take over from the retiring Tony Pettit.

Butler is leaving her role as senior agricultural manager with Ulster Bank to take up the position.

Butler is the current president of the Agricultural Science Association (ASA).