Met Éireann has said that Monday morning will continue to be very windy with strong to near gale force northwesterly winds and severe gusts.

There will be scattered showers affecting the north and east for a time too.

A status yellow warning remains for counties Wicklow and Wexford until midday on Monday.

"Storm Franklin will continue, bringing strong winds and severe gusts to Wicklow and Wexford until midday," Met Éireann said.

Sunny spells will break through and the winds will begin to moderate into early afternoon on Monday.

Low cloud rain and drizzle will move in across Atlantic counties in the evening.

Highest temperatures today will be between 7°C and 11°C.

According to the ESB, there are 29,000 homes, farms and businesses without power this morning in the wake of Storm Franklin, according to the ESB on Monday.

Monday night

It will be cloudy on Monday night with patchy rain and drizzle spreading from the west ahead of a band of heavier and more persistent rain that will arrive later in the night.

It will turn windy again overnight as southwest winds increase fresh to strong and gusty ahead of that band of rain, before veering northwesterly.

Monday night will be mild with lowest temperatures of 4°C to 8°C degrees.