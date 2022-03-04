Farm families in Leinster and the southeast can sign up to a free 11-week programme designed to help re-engage farmers with traditional skills, such as hedgerow laying, along with improving new digital skills.

Teagasc, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) and Macra na Feirme are among the farm organisations which teamed up with Kilkenny Leader Partnership (KLP) to host the Farming 360 programme set to begin on 14 March.

Throughout the duration of each 11-week course, participants will hone in on practical skills, such as dry stone walling, hedgerow laying and maintenance, as well as computer skills.

Farm families taking part will have to attend for one day a week, plus one evening session over the duration of the programme.

Blend

Farming 360 features a blend of practical skills, training and information. However, it also focuses on health and safety practices and changes to the upcoming Common Agriculture Policy (CAP), as well as modules in health and wellbeing.

The programme is being offered in collaboration with IT Carlow, Trinity College Dublin, Mental Health Ireland and Forestry Services Ltd and it is hoped that, if successful, the pilot initiative might be rolled out nationwide.

The programme is designed to give a 360-view of farming today and address some of the demands that are placed on farm families.

The initial pilot programme for the first group starts from 14 March, with other dates timed to fit in with the farm calendar.

Farm families are invited to sign up for this or future dates by contacting Conor Cleere at KLP at 056-775 2111 or 086-816 5700 or conor.cleere@cklp.ie.

Reactions

Macra na Feirme president John Keane said: “As farmers and rural people, engaging proactively in our wellbeing and overall health is something we need to constantly improve and work on.

"This programme affords the opportunity for farmers to be in a setting which is all-inclusive and address challenges in an open and friendly way, while facilitating discussions with like-minded people.”

Teagasc regional manager for Waterford/Kilkenny Richard O’Brien said: “Teagasc understands the continuing pressures and anxieties that are experienced among the farming community.

“We welcome the opportunity for farmers to engage in the Farmer 360 programme, where they can experience the fantastic amenities available in the Castlecomer Discovery Park, re-engage with traditional skills and be part of information sessions that will highlight the many changes that will occur in farming over the next decade and beyond.”

KLP CEO Declan Rice said: "This programme has been designed to help farm families by bringing them together, sharing information and experiences in a supportive learning environment, while also getting them to enjoy some quality time off-farm.

“Working with our partners, we want to give participants a 360 vision of the farming sector and industry, not just in Ireland but in Europe."

Places on each programme are limited, so interested families are urged to book their places now.