Macra is hosting a free personal taxes webinar for all its members on Wednesday 8 March 2023 at 8.30pm.

The webinar is being headed up by Leinster vice-president Claire Gough, who stressed how much money goes unclaimed by tax payers every year.

"It was announced recently that €620m went unclaimed by taxpayers in the last three years.

"We hope to help people learn how to claim back their taxes that they are due from Revenue over the last four years by teaching them the eligible expenses and tax credits," she said.

Gough is current vice-president for Leinster and will be succeeded by Patrick Jordan in May at Macra's AGM.

Advice

Giving the webinar and soliciting advice to young farmers on the night is Alan Purcell from Cloud Accounts, an online accounting firm which specialises in tax, accountancy and consultancy.

You must be a member of Macra to sign up for the webinar and you will be asked to share what club you are a member of.

The webinar caters for all, including employed, unemployed and self-employed people.

The link to register for this webinar can be found here. There is also an option for people to mention anything specific that they would like to be covered.