There are a number of places up for grabs on the first female-only tractor and machinery skills course, which will be held in Limerick, free of charge.

The course will be run over two Saturdays between 1.30pm to 6pm, and it will start at the end of November.

A tractor license and some background knowledge of driving is needed but basic to intermediate skills will be covered, with the opportunity to tailor to specific areas of interest.

Places are limited and anyone wishing to take part is advised to email Hannah@qmulligan.com.

Chair of the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group commented: “A tractor is not able to tell if a man or woman is turning the key in the ignition and modern machinery means that historical physical barriers to women taking up farming have been eliminated.

Support

“We’ve had huge demand from women of all ages wanting to advance their tractor and machinery knowledge, and we’re delighted that the principal in Pallaskenry, Derek O’Donoghue is helping to lead the charge in this area and support women in agriculture,” she said.

The course is being run by Pallaskenry Agricultural College in conjunction with the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group (WASG).

The Limerick based college has always been at the forefront of supporting women in farming, and leading the charge in kindly delivering the two-day course free of charge.