The chosen charity for this Freemount Macra's fundraising tractor run is the LauraLynn Foundation.

Freemount Macra, located in northwest Cork, is running its fundraising tractor run on 15 January 2023.

The chosen charity for this year’s tractor run is the LauraLynn Foundation.

Michael O'Callaghan from Freemount Macra reports that the charity is very worthy of support, being Ireland’s only Children’s hospice providing palliative and hospice care and support for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Registration for the event will take place from 11.30am to 12.30pm and the fee for participating is €20 per tractor.

Michael says that tractors from the north Cork and surrounding areas will converge in the village of Lismire and then travel through the areas of Lismire, Newmarket, Kanturk, Kilbrin and Johnsbridge.

Refreshments

“There will be refreshments and a raffle with some amazing prizes after the tractor run in the local community hall.

"Clonroosk Events will be putting smiles on children's faces on the day, providing great entertainment for all the family. A percentage of Clonroosk Events takings on the day will also be donated to the Freemount Macra fundraiser for the LauraLynn Foundation.

"Every little bit helps and anyone who wishes to support this good cause can contribute at https://gofund.me/be364fb8.”

Michael adds that 2023 is a significant year for the club, as it is celebrating 60 years of community engagement and plans to mark this milestone with a celebration in March.

Celebration

“The club has over 80 members. The tractor run is a great opportunity for new members to learn about Freemount Macra and meet like-minded people.

"The club takes part in events, sports, performing arts, public speaking and agricultural interests.

We have previously fundraised for charities such as Cope Foundation Kanturk, The Down Syndrome Centre Cork and the Community Air Ambulance and, in 2021, we raised over €7,500 for the Community Air Ambulance.”

Further information can be obtained by following Freemount Macra on Instagram and Facebook or by contacting Niamh on 089-430 5508 with any queries.