Temperatures will plummet below zero on Monday night. \ Donal O' Leary

Met Éireann has issued a yellow low temperature and ice warning for Monday evening and night.

The cold snap, which will see temperatures drop below zero, will lead to “hazardous” conditions including icy stretches on roads and paths, says the weather forecaster.

There will also be sleet or snow flurries in places.

Farmers can expect icy conditions on Tuesday morning. \ Philip Doyle

All counties are to be affected with snow and sleet most likely in Munster.

The Met Éireann yellow warning commences from 6pm Monday and expires Tuesday at 10am.

The Irish Farmers Journal team has compiled a range of tips for farm management during cold spells. See here for further detail.

Read more