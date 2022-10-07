The latest price analysis published on Bord Bia’s sheepmeat price dashboard shows French lamb prices topping a comparison of prices across the main sheep producing and exporting nations. Prices for the week ending 24 September were recorded at €7.96/kg, over 60c/kg ahead of the comparable week in 2021, as detailed in Table 1.

Prices in Spain are also running well ahead of the seasonal norm at an average of €7.18/kg. Irish prices are next up at an average of €6.16/kg, but this does not take account of the flat rate VAT addition of 5.5% for farmers not registered for VAT. When this is included, the average lamb price is €6.51/kg. Prices are running 20c/kg ahead of the comparable period in 2021 and €1/kg ahead of prices recorded in 2020.

Britain and NI

The British and Northern Ireland lamb prices are recorded at €6.04/kg and €5.59/kg, respectively. The Northern Ireland price has strengthened by 20c/kg compared to the previous figure recorded. This was helped in part by a weakening in the strength of sterling to the euro and Northern factories increasing prices to ward off interest from buyers purchasing lambs to export for direct slaughter in southern plants.

New Zealand/Australia

Looking further afield, prices in New Zealand are averaging €5.78/kg. This high price point is likely to continue to reduce the attractiveness of exporting sheepmeat to the EU, especially when increased costs of transport are taken into account.

Australian lamb prices of €5.12/kg are running lower year-on-year. The record prices witnessed in 2021 were driven by sustained drought curtailing supplies while the high prices also encouraged flock rebuilding which further limited throughput. Supplies this season are on an upward trajectory and this has eased prices, which are still significantly above the five-year average.