As planning for sectoral targets gets under way in the context of the Irish climate bill, I couldn’t help but noticing what the French were up to with their recent climate bill.

Not only is there a commitment to reduce nitrogen fertilisers by 15% by 2030 but also an emphasis on vegetarian meals.

All catering services will be required to offer a daily vegetarian menu as part of their selection by 1 January 2023 and there will also be an obligation on schools to offer at least one vegetarian meal a week in their canteens.