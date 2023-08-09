A court in France has upheld a decision by veterinary regulators to deregister practices owned by large corporates on the basis that the model undermines professional independence of vets.

Among those companies impacted is IVC Evidensia, the largest corporate vet company in Europe, which operates from 2,500 locations across 20 countries, and has 400 practices in the UK, including 15 small and large animal vets in NI.

The company has said it is now looking at setting up an alternative legal organisation in France.

Inquiry

The French are not alone in expressing concerns around how private vets are being bought up by large corporates backed by asset finance.

In Wales, plans have been approved for an initial parliamentary inquiry to examine the impact it is having on veterinary services, while in the Republic of Ireland legislation is being considered that would ensure practices remain owned by veterinary practitioners.

Competition

Meanwhile, in the UK the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a number of investigations into recent acquisitions made by corporates amid concerns that it is reducing competition mainly in small animal health care.

In March 2023, the CMA opened an investigation into 17 deals completed by Medivet in the UK and found “competition concerns” relating to 12 transactions. Among those was the acquisition of Caddy Country Practice in Randalstown.

Medivet has now agreed to divest these businesses, including the Randalstown operation (recently re-opened as Caddy Veterinary Clinic). It is currently operated by Medivet but will “transfer to new ownership in the autumn”.

