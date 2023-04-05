Calf exports return to normal with flying calves to Europe off the table for now. \ Donal O'Leary

Calf exports have returned to normal this week after a turbulent 10 days.

The French lairage in Pignet, which thousands of calves move through on a weekly basis, had been closed due to a suspected breach in animal welfare standards.

The facility opened again for calves on Tuesday following the conclusion of the investigation. The facility at Pignet is one of two lairage facilities that Irish calves are sent to on arrival off the boat in France.

They are fed in these facilities and take their mandatory rest periods before moving on to their final destination on farms.

The majority of Irish calves move through the Pignet lairage facility, with thousands of Irish calves moving through it on a weekly basis over the peak spring export period.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the plan to fly calves to Europe is off the table for now, with issues around certifying the plane to transport the calves being ironed out by the Department of Agriculture.

Cost

The cost was also cited as prohibitive. Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, live exporter and secretary of the Irish Livestock Exporters Association John Hallissey said: “We’re delighted to see the Pignet lairage re-opened with normal business resuming at the beginning of this week. Animal welfare is our top priority and we as an association condemn any ill treatment of calves.

“The calf trade came under a little pressure this week with continental and traditional breed calves taking the biggest hit. Prices are back €20 to €25/head for 21- to 42-day-old calves.