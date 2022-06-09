French farmer Arnold Puech D’Alissac was elected president of the World Farmers’ Organisation (WFO) on Wednesday.

Farm leaders from WFO member organisations across the globe, including Irish Farmers' Association president Tim Cullinan, voted to elect the French farmer at the organisation’s 2022 general assembly in Budapest, Hungary.

D’Alissac will now undertake the role of president for the 2022 to 2024 term.

‘Family farmer’

The WFO described D’Alissac as a “family farmer” from the Normandy region in northern France. He is also a bureau member of Fédération Nationale des Syndicats d'Exploitants Agricoles (FNSEA), the national federation of farmers' unions in France.

Prior to the presidential election, he represented the European constituency on the WFO board since 2017. He has held the role of treasurer and vice-president of the organisation.

Commenting on his election as WFO president D’Alissac said: “Alone, we go faster, together, we go further.”

The WFO president leads the organisation’s policy direction.