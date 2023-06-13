Last month, a group of countries, including France, voiced opposition to the law.

In an attempt to overcome the impasse caused by concerns from France and other states regarding the exclusion of nuclear energy, EU member states will make a fresh effort next week to pass a deal on new renewable energy targets.

The EU is in the process of concluding a key element of its climate agenda, legislation that includes a mandatory objective for the EU to achieve 42.5% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

The law aims to facilitate the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power.

Opposition

However, last month, a group of countries, including France, voiced opposition to the law.

France has been seeking amendments to the law that would offer more favourable treatment of nuclear energy.

The country argues that the final deal puts nations such as France, which heavily rely on nuclear power, at a disadvantage.

Although nuclear energy is low carbon, it is not considered renewable.