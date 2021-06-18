The IFA’s ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign, bans dogs from farmland because of the rising number of attacks on livestock.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has been called on to implement “necessary controls” as a matter of urgency to tackle the issue of irresponsible dog ownership.

IFA sheep chair Sean Dennehy said farmers’ patience with the authorities on this issue is fast running out.

An incident in the last week left over 20 more sheep fatalities from dog attacks in Co Tipperary.

Dennehy said the significant increase of dog attacks in recent months was a serious concern for sheep farmers and the message is simply not getting through.

Controls

“The Minister for Agriculture must advance controls and enforcements for negligent dog owners. We need a single national database for all dogs in the country that identifies the dog owner who is responsible,” he said.

“There must be appropriate sanctions in place for those who fail to have their dog under control at all times and for those whose dogs are identified [as] worrying/attacking livestock.”

The lack of action from the Government and local authorities to put appropriate sanctions in place was unacceptable, Dennehy said.

The IFA’s ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign is continuing. It aims to highlight the damage uncontrolled dogs inflict on cattle and sheep and the urgent need for appropriate legislation to protect farmers.