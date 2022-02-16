These three-week-old bull calves averaged 48kg and made €28 each in Bandon on Monday.

The average Friesian bull calf price is back €5/head this week to an average of €61/head.

However, the age of the calf is having a big effect on the price being achieved.

Bulls from three to four weeks old maintained their value of €66/head on average, but younger types under three weeks old were back as much as €8/head on the week to an average price of €52/head.

Elsewhere, the trade was much more positive for beef-sired calves, with prices holding firm and even strengthening in some cases.

Farmers were active for these calf types, especially those with age and weight.

While calves over a month old are in demand, they made up just 16% of total calves traded this week, so farmers are having to pay more to secure numbers.

Highlighting this fact, Angus bullocks over four weeks old averaged €266/head this week, up €41/head on last week’s figures.

However, those aged two to three weeks old averaged €209/head, down €14/head on the previous seven days.

Calf sale numbers more than doubled again this week, as the sector enters the busiest weeks of the year.