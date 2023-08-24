Thirteen Friesian bullocks were stolen from a field in Boher, Co Limerick, last week, gardaí have confirmed.

The cattle theft occurred between 7pm on Wednesday 16 August and 9am on Thursday 17 August.

The one-and-a-half-year-old animals are understood to have been rounded up and removed from the field by the thieves.

Gardaí report that their investigations are continuing at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen cattle is encouraged to contact their local Garda station.