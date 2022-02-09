This group of five week old Angus heifers made €190 each in Bandon Mart this week.

The early season calf trade is described as being solid by mart managers, however the high, early-season prices of last spring have not materialised so far this year.

Calf sale numbers are beginning to build, with a rapid increase in numbers expected over the coming three weeks.

Friesian bull calves averaged €65/head this week, but there was a vast range in prices – from €30/head to €60/head for younger or smaller Friesians while stronger types over a month old were making upwards of €160/head in cases.

Some southern marts are reporting below-average Friesian bull calf numbers for the time of year, which is being attributed to increased use of sexed semen on farm last year.

Live calf exporter activity has been relatively low as of yet, with many waiting for sale numbers to grow in order to secure consignment numbers with greater ease.

Three-week-old Angus heifers averaged €180/head this week, down €32/head on the corresponding week last year, while Hereford bulls the same age averaged €240/head, down €21/head compared to 2021.

A number of marts have started to display the dam breed on the mart board, which has been welcomed by buyers, especially of younger, beef-sired calves.