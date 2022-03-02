The trade for Friesian bull calves remained solid this week at an average price of €55/head, up €1/head on last week.
Within this there is a vast range from export-type calves trading from €35/head to €55/head to stronger types that were making over €100/head at one month old.
A rapid increase in the number of beef-sired calves traded this week had a negative effect on price, especially for Angus-sired calves, back €20/head on last week’s average price.
Three-week-old Angus heifers averaged €173/head this week, while bulls the same age were €208/head.
Hereford-sired calves were also back, but not to the same extent, down €8/head on the previous seven days. Three-week-old heifers were averaging €188/head, while bulls in the same age bracket were €244/head.
Continental calf numbers remain tight on the ground.
Belgian Blue calves held their price from last week at an average price of €278/head and €297/head for heifers and bulls respectively.
Limousin-sired calves were back by over €20/head on the week to an average price of €227/head for heifers and €233/head for bulls.
SHARING OPTIONS: