This group of month old bull calves had an average weight of 50kgs and made €180 each in Bandon on Monday.

The trade for Friesian bull calves remained solid this week at an average price of €55/head, up €1/head on last week.

Within this there is a vast range from export-type calves trading from €35/head to €55/head to stronger types that were making over €100/head at one month old.

A rapid increase in the number of beef-sired calves traded this week had a negative effect on price, especially for Angus-sired calves, back €20/head on last week’s average price.

Three-week-old Angus heifers averaged €173/head this week, while bulls the same age were €208/head.

Hereford-sired calves were also back, but not to the same extent, down €8/head on the previous seven days. Three-week-old heifers were averaging €188/head, while bulls in the same age bracket were €244/head.

Continental calf numbers remain tight on the ground.

Belgian Blue calves held their price from last week at an average price of €278/head and €297/head for heifers and bulls respectively.

Limousin-sired calves were back by over €20/head on the week to an average price of €227/head for heifers and €233/head for bulls.