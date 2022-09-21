European media reports suggest that the boards of FrieslandCampina and Arla are exploring a possible merger. Individually, both are very significant global dairy businesses, each processing around 10bn litres, as much milk as is produced on the whole island of Ireland. If merged, the new company would be the biggest dairy processor in the world, processing in excess of 23bn litres of milk annually with a combined turnover of almost €23bn.
When contacted by the Irish Farmers Journal this week, both entities said it is company policy not to respond to rumours or speculation.
