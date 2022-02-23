FrieslandCampina's hydrogen-powered milk tanker, part of achieving a 40% reduction in emissions in the processing and transport part of the business.

FrieslandCampina, the Dutch-headquartered dairy multinational has announced an increase in revenue and operating profit for 2021.

Revenue increased by 3.2% to €11.5bn when adjusted for currency losses of 1.1%.

The strong performers were the food and beverage side of the business but the specialised nutrition division declined by 3.5% to €1.086m.

The company blamed this on declining birth rates in Asia as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Operating profit before currency costs and exceptional items was €380m, which is 1.6% down on the previous year.

The exceptional items were provisional of €58m in respect of a court ruling in Thailand and €51m to cover the release of a pension commitment.

The company announced a major reorganisation in late 2020

Milk supply in 2021 was down 3.2% to 9,745m kg (9,462m litres) and farmer suppliers were paid an additional €0.14/kg (€0.135/l) and milk price paid to farmers increased by 9.85 to €39.23 per 100kg (38.1c/l).

The company announced a major reorganisation in late 2020 with a cost of €115m and €9m was provided as a contribution to this in the 2021 accounts.

The expectation is that this will deliver cost savings of €100m annually starting in 2022. It also announced a 4% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions for 2021 with a target of 40% by 2030 in the processing and transport part of the business and a 33% reduction on dairy farms compared with 2015.