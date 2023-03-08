\ Donal O'Leary
Cattle trading was probably the first commercial activity in Ireland and wealth was measured in terms of livestock owned. When population expanded with industrialisation in Britain in the late 18th and 19th centuries, Ireland became the prime supplier of meat, joined later by Argentina and New Zealand when refrigerated shipping became available at the start of the 20th century.

Irish farmers participated in this market, with livestock bred and reared on the less fertile lands, moving to the better pasture for finishing. This transfer was done through fairs where farmers brought their stock and sold to dealers or indeed farmer buyers. The finished cattle went primarily to the boat for shipping to England, again the fair being the main type of trade.