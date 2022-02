Former Irish rugby captain Rory Best has helped raise funds in the past for the proposed Daisy Lodge in Cong. He is pictured with Adam Watson who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in October 2019.

Twenty-two vintage tractors will trundle more than 500 miles across Britain and Ireland this April to raise funds for a children’s cancer care charity.

The tractor run will start in London on Sunday April 24 and finish six days later in Cong, Co Mayo.

The brainchild of the Mayo-based Extreme Tractor Runs group, the event aims to raise €100,000 to support the building of a Daisy Lodge in Cong, Co Mayo.

This is a therapeutic centre for families with children affected by cancer.