The land has been slow to dry for the O’Gormans over the last few weeks. However, despite this, they have managed to get a lot of fieldwork done. Crops are also starting to grow very quickly with the increase in temperature over the past week.

Potato planting began on 27 April on some of the lighter, drier fields. Fertiliser was broadcast ahead of planting, with the ground then rotavated and ridged in the one-pass, followed by the destoner and then planter. Rooster was the first variety to be planted, with seed rates varying from 1,900kg to 2,500kg/ha depending on tuber size. A total of 40ha was sown over the course of a week, but 15mm of rain over the weekend means planting was halted until the weather improves. This is especially true for the heavier land, which is slow to dry at depth and will need more time before it can be planted.

The winter barley got its final split of 470kg/ha of SulCAN on 15 April. It will receive its final spray this week as it nears heading out. This will consist of Prosaro (1l/ha), Inception Xpro (0.3l/ha), and Folpet (1.3l/ha).

The winter oilseed rape is nearing full flower. It will receive its sclerotinia spray this week. Filan (0.3l/ha) will be applied along with magnesium.

The winter wheat received its final split of fertiliser on 25 April, with 325kg/ha of SulCAN being applied. The T2 timing is fast approaching on the crop, and it is likely to be sprayed early next week.

The O’Gormans also managed to finish up their spring cereal planting at the weekend. Barley was drilled into heavy ground at a seeding rate of 200kg/ha. Kevin says all that they can do now is wait and hope that the weather provides an opportunity to finish potato planting.

Patrick finished up his spring drilling about two weeks ago. He managed to plant his barley and oats into good conditions, and to get the crops rolled afterwards.

He says the spring was never as dragged out as this year, but a few good, dry days allowed him to make great progress.

Patrick’s spring beans are growing quite strongly and have a very good plant count. There is a small bit of notching on the leaves from bean weevils, but there is not enough to warrant an insecticide yet.

Patrick Kehoe's spring barley is well emerged.

The gluten-free spring oats have established well. Urea was spread on the crop, which is after beans, bringing it up to 75kg N/ha. Chicken litter was also spread on this land before ploughing, further reducing the artificial nitrogen requirement. They will receive an aphicide and manganese in the coming days.

The spring barley on the farm has also established well. It was top-dressed with urea as soon as the tramlines were visible.

Fields in the second year after grass were brought up to 100kg N/ha, while those in continuous tillage were brought up to 150kg N/ha.

Patrick would normally split his post-sowing fertiliser application in two, but decided to apply it all at once this year due to his crops being drilled quite late.

Patrick says he is seeing a very quick response from the urea applications, which is useful with the late-drilled crops. He notes there was some work in setting up his fertiliser spreader for urea, but it was spread very accurately on 24m tramlines. It is making financial sense for Patrick to use urea this year with a €23/acre saving compared to CAN.

Away from the tillage fields, Patrick has been busy dosing lambs and getting ready to cut silage. He is also finishing picking stones and servicing the sprayer before it is needed this week.

It has been a tricky spring for Alex, with no more than a day or two of planting in a row. It has reminded him of why winter crops are prioritised on his farm.

Alex still has 25% of his spring barley to plant, in addition to all of his spring oilseed rape and maize. These will be sown as soon as possible, and four good dry days should complete this. However, Alex did finish drilling his organic spring oats recently. He notes that one silver lining of this year’s spring is that while the harvest will probably be late, the work will be spread out, with some spring barley at GS13, some just drilled, and more still to be planted.

Alex butler was ploughing grassland.

Most fields of winter oilseed rape on the farm have received a flowering spray, with the remainder to be applied in the coming days. Alex is delighted with the crop and says it is currently 6ft tall with a thick canopy. He thinks there is huge potential in most fields.

The winter wheat recently received its T1 spray. Questar, Folpet, and Medax Max were applied. First wheats are currently sitting between 125kg N/ha and 140kg N/ha, while second wheats are at 165kg N/ha. Liquid nitrogen will be applied to these crops in the coming week. Each field will only get nitrogen if it looks like it needs it.

It has been a difficult spring to get timings right with winter barley. Because of this, the crop has only received one plant growth regulator. The last spray will be applied to barley in the next week. The barley received its last fertiliser at GS32, bringing it up to between 150 and 175kg N/ha.

The winter oats has received 125kg N/ha. When last speaking to Alex, the oats had not received any spray applications. Since then, it has received an application of herbicide (Hurler and Cameo Max SX), two growth regulators, and two fungicides.

Alex says the oats look quite good at present.