The arrival of rain at the start of May was welcomed, as Eamonn’s spring oats were beginning to show signs of moisture stress. His winter crops, however, having the advantage of a well-established root structure, weren’t under pressure for moisture but still responded well to the rain.

“It doesn’t be long coming around again,” said Eamonn, as his combine, dryer and trailers are all in line for servicing this month ahead of the winter crop harvest. Winter crops are coming along very well, with lots of potential this year.

All of Eamonn's winter crops have responded well to recent moisture and heat and remain lush and green.

Winter wheat received its T1 fungicide last week and despite some septoria in the lower leaves, the upper canopy remains clean. The T1 consisted of Ceratavo Plus (0.75l/ha), Trinity 250 (0.5l/ha) and Mirror (1.5l/ha). He also applied Moddus (0.3l/ha) and Cycocel (1l/ha). The crop’s second-last leaf is 40%-70% emerged and currently stands at around 195-205kg N/ha. He will apply N16 liquid nitrogen at flag leaf and possibly on the crop’s head.

OSR

Around 50% of the petals have fallen from his winter oilseed rape and Eamonn will wait until 90% before he applies a fungicide. The awns are 50% emerged on his winter barley and have been brought up to 200kg N/ha. He will likely use Revystar, along with a strob, as his T2 spray, as he was happy with the fungicide’s performance last year.

His winter oats are around GS33 and look very well. Their T2 fungicide consisted of Ceratavo Plus (0.5l/ha) and Trinity 250 (0.4l/ha) as well as Holdup (1.5l/ha) and Moddus (0.2l/ha). The crops also received Mantrac (1l/ha).

Eamonn says the first PGR appears to have scorched the crop slightly, likely as a result of applying it in cold conditions. But the return of moisture and growth over the past 10 days has allowed the crop to grow out of it.

Finally, his spring oats have been brought to 86kg N/ha and are at around GS25-26. Its weed spray consisted of Kinvara (2l/ha) and Thor (20g/ha).

While conditions were dry in Carlow, crops were never really under pressure for moisture, explains George. With that said, the moisture did arrive at the right time, just before maize drilling started.

This year, George is using both biodegradable and photo-degradable plastic for his hybrid maize variety P8201. One crop was drilled in much drier conditions, so he thinks this will make for an interesting comparison. He applied the herbicides Wing P (4l/ha), Stomp (2l/ha) and Backrow (0.5l/ha), as well as oil.

George appplying a T1 on his winter wheat

He has also completed beet drilling and the crops are around 95% emerged. This year, George is growing the sugar beet variety Alisha, drilled at a rate of 40,000 seeds/ac.

The fields were ploughed, paddle rolled, cultivated, spread with fertiliser, cultivated again and drilled. The crops have received their first of an anticipated four-spray weed programme. The T2 herbicide consisted of Debut (15g/ha), Beetup Flo (0.4l/ha) and Venzar (0.4l/ha). Charlock is a problem weed in his beet fields, so tight weed control is important.

All crops have good potential this year. George’s spring beans are looking well and have received Basagran (0.6kg/ha) and Kantor oil to knock out some volunteer oilseed rape.

His spring wheat is at GS24 and recently received a weed spray of Cameo SX (30g/ha) and Galaxy (0.7l/ha), as well as the fungicide Flexity (0.3l/ha) and insecticide Karate (50ml/ha). The crops stand at 168kg N/ha. His spring barley crops are looking well and stand at 162kg N/ha. The crops recently received Axial Pro (0.5l/ha) for wild oats, an insecticide and trace elements. George’s winter barley crops are just now heading out and received a flag leaf spray on 25 April, consisting of Elatus Era (0.7l/ha) as well as Terpal (1l/ha).

Disease levels are low, but there is some BYDV in the crop. His winter wheat crops are at GS33 and are due a T1 of Revystar (1l/ha) and Terpal (1l/ha). Most winter wheat crops received a T0 spray of Revystar at (0.7l/ha).

The weather can only be described as a mixed bag in the northwest over the past few weeks. Rain showers and windy conditions have made getting spraying done a challenge at times, but crops are continue to develop and are largely looking well, explains Kenny.

There have been reports of some scorching on winter barley in his area, possibly due to cold temperatures, wind and spraying. His crops, however, are green and lush and the awns are nearing 50% emergence.

They are due a T2 soon, which will consist of Proline (0.4l/ha), Phoenix (0.6l/ha), and Comet (0.4l/ha), as well as trace elements. Canopies remain relatively clean despite the wet weather.

Winter wheat

His winter wheat is looking very well and the flag leaf is just emerging. The crop received a T1 three weeks ago of Ascra Xpro (0.75l/ha) and Phoenix. The crops also received a PGR and trace elements. Kenny has been testing the leaves of his crops this year, taking samples and sending them for analysis.

The results show that some crops are particularly low on potash, as well as boron, manganese and magnesium.

Kenny's spring crops are moving along well

He is applying foliar feeds to address this. Kenny also uses a handheld Yara N sensor to help fine tune his final nitrogen applications in crops. The petals on his winter oilseed rape are currently falling and he intends to apply a fungicide as soon as the weather allows.

Spring wheat

His spring wheat is at the three- to four-leaf stage and looks green and healthy. The crops are due to receive a herbicide of DFF and Liberator soon and will be brought up to 135kg N/ha in the coming weeks.

Emergence of his spring barley crops have been excellent and they will be brought up to 120kg N/ha soon. Likewise, his spring oats will be brought to 100kg N/ha and receive a herbicide soon. Kenny is still delivering seed to growers, however amounts are small.