Here’s some of the stands that might be worthwhile stopping by if you’re a tillage farmer visiting the National Ploughing Championships this week.

Once you’ve popped by the Irish Farmers Journal stand and listened in to the soil health chat and learned how to carry out the soil health test by burying cotton underpants there’s plenty more to see.

In the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena the third arm is worth a look. It might help with safety and time when attaching to implements. There’s also a beet de-stoner worth checking out in that tent.

In the National Organic Skillnet tent there are some vegetable producers and Precision Nutrition have some tips on soil diversity and plant health.

Over in the Laois Enterprise Board tent Kevin Scully is busy selling his gluten free, organic oats porridge and flour. Kevin is from Vicarstown in Co Laois.

On the Teagasc stand there are some cover crops and the soil underneath is being examined.

Remember the Irish Grain Growers Group are also running talks throughout the day.