The Dealer spotted that the west is awake when it comes to tapping out talent for the next generation of auctioneers.

Darren Hession of Tuam Mart won the IPAV Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers Young Professionals Network Novice Rostrum competition 2022 that took place in Tattersalls in Co Meath last Friday.

He was presented with the Ron Duff Memorial Rosebowl and he now heads for a week’s rostrum training in America’s Auction Academy in Texas, US.

The boys around the dry cow ring in Tuam won’t have a clue what he’s saying when he comes back. Stand on and Yee ha.