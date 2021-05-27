Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus is in Brussels this week to attend CAP talks which are set to go down to the wire. \ Chris MacManus Twitter

Front-loaded payments could help rebalance any negative effects of convergence on small and medium farmers with entitlements above the national average, Irish MEP Chris MacManus has said.

The Sinn Féin MEP is in Brussels this week to attend CAP talks which are set to go down to the wire.

One of the surprise elements to emerge from the talks is a proposal to make redistributive payments mandatory. MacManus has been a vocal supporter of front-loaded payments.

Fairness

“I have made it clear that I want to see a fairer CAP and this means shrinking the gap between those on the highest payments and those on the lowest,” he told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“Convergence has the same intention, but is not as neatly tailored for the task because it brings with it the prospect of affecting some small farmers, who farm around 30 hectares but may have above-average per-hectare payments.”

“Converging payments without a decent redistributive [element] would do these farmers a disservice.”

Proposals

It is proposed that 10% of direct payments would be set aside to provide these top-up payments.

However, member states are seeking a system where if it could be proven the 10% was going to move because of capping or convergence, then they could get a derogation

The Midlands-Northwest MEP said he would like to see a 20% redistributive payment, adding he would be worried about its minimal impact if it went below 10%.

Eco schemes

Ringfencing for eco schemes remains a major sticking point in the talks.

The midpoint of 25% is the likely landing point, but MacManus warned this could not be guaranteed due to opposition from the European Council.

“I think it is helpful to make clear why this divides opinion so much,” he said.

“The Parliament believes the will of EU citizens is to bring about a greener CAP, consistent with the biodiversity strategy, Farm to Fork and green deal.

“If it is evident our ambition in the CAP would mean the EU falling below our targets and big questions will be asked of the CAP budget next time around,” MacManus explained.

“On the other hand, member states know designing schemes that farmers will like, ensuring they will draw down every cent of the budget, is no easy task.

"Any government who allows CAP funds to be left on the table will be responsible for facilitating another cut to basic payments.”