Brexit Minister Lord Frost has suggested that the UK government could take action to remove some aspects of the NI Protocol, potentially putting the UK on a collision course with the EU over trade.

In evidence given to a House of Commons committee on Monday, he acknowledged that a “good proportion” of society in NI is anxious about the new trade barrier put in place between Britain and NI since the start of the year.

“There is a degree of unsettledness which is stronger than we thought it might be,” he told MPs.

I think it would be helpful if people could see there are solutions available sooner rather than later

He also appeared to suggest that the UK would like to see these issues resolved by mid-summer.

“If we are to find solutions, I think it would be helpful if people could see there are solutions available sooner rather than later,” he said, adding that he hoped that if the UK did take action to protect the Good Friday agreement, the EU would not react by imposing new controls.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet Office Minister was also before a House of Lords committee, where he revealed that there are currently 20 to 30 NI Protocol related issues on a list being worked through at present.

Both sides have their own version of a “roadmap” document to deal with the concerns. A UK version is understood to propose that various checks are phased in over four stages, once the grace period for retail goods moving from Britain to NI ends on 1 October.

Alignment

During Tuesday’s meeting, Lord Frost also dismissed any prospect that the UK might align with EU rules as a means of removing the need for the vast majority of checks and controls on agri-food related produce moving from Britain to both NI and the EU.

A so-called Swiss-style agreement would mean sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks on animal and plant products would not be necessary on entry to the EU single market, or at ports in NI.

We need to keep control over these rules if we are to do trade agreements with other third countries – we can’t outsource them

But it continues to be ruled out by a UK government concerned that alignment with EU rules would limit its ability to do free trade deals with other countries.

“We need to keep control over these rules if we are to do trade agreements with other third countries – we can’t outsource them,” Frost told the committee.

He also maintained that temporary alignment with EU rules would not solve the problem.

Instead, the UK continues to request that each side recognise that their standards are equivalent, something that the EU does with imports from the likes of New Zealand and Canada.

With the EU pointing out that the UK is very different to these other countries given its close proximity and much larger volumes of trade, there seems to be little prospect of a resolution any time soon.

“The discussions are not over, but there is still a pretty significant difference between the two conceptions that may in the end make it difficult to reach agreement,” accepted Frost.

