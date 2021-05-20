This week last year, green barley for harvest was offered at €133/t – this week the same offer is €174/t. \ Donal O'Leary

Global grain prices have seen a strengthening market since about August of last year, fuelled initially by demand levels that were higher than anticipated.

These mainly related to demand from China which is rebuilding its pig sector in large biosecure units in place of the household pigs that were fed mainly with household food waste in the past.

Whatever the reasons, imported maize has risen from around €170/t a year ago to €280/t today.

Native prices have followed maize up but not to the same degree.

Grains

The same offer for green wheat was €156/t, this week that is now €185/t. Dry prices for November also show increases with offers for barley this week at €211/t (€165/t a year ago) and wheat at €222/t (€190/t last year).

Oilseed rape prices have seen even higher increases. This time last year the dry forward price for post-harvest was around €370/t. Now this equivalent forward price is at €520/t.