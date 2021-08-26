One of the most effective organisations in Irish agriculture that has come into being since our entry into the EU has been what many people will simply refer to as the Farm Relief Services (FRS).

While the provision of a farm relief service to supply essential help at either very busy times, or to cope with illness or allow a well-earned holiday was the initial impetus towards the foundation of the body over the last 40 years, the FRS Network – as it is now officially called – has spawned a whole range of agricultural service bodies of enormous benefit to Irish farmers. At this stage, there are 2,000 employees and a turnover of about €100m.

Services

The range of services that has been offered down the years has been so wide that it’s doubtful if there is an Irish farmer or farming institution that has not used them at some stage.

From hoof care to fencing to holiday relief, the organisation has provided high-quality assistance when it was most needed, as well as providing off-farm income to farm family members, in addition to giving the opportunity for extra skills to be gained.

Most recently, its Herdwatch initiative has gained international note by being named the number one livestock management software in the UK and Ireland.

All of these 40 years of development and progress have been captured in a new book written by Peter Byrne, who has been manager/CEO of the FRS organisation for the last 40 years. Its success will be indelibly identified with his low-key, but hugely successful, stewardship over such a long time. I’m not surprised he has received so many industry awards of recognition.

The book is due to be launched in early September – printed by Walsh Printers in Roscrea, it provides an invaluable record of a unique Irish institution with international application.