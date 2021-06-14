Peter Byrne served as the manager of the national co-op farm relief service after the establishment of the umbrella body for FRS co-ops in 1980. \Donal O'Leary

Farm Relief Services (FRS) network CEO Peter Byrne has announced his intention to retire early in 2022.

The FRS network employs approximately 2,000 staff and has an annual turnover of €100m.

“The development of FRS network has been my life’s work. It has been my immense pleasure to work with this organisation and to see it blossom over the years,” reflected Byrne.

CEO of the FRS Network Peter Byrne has given 41 years of service to FRS.

“The FRS network team continues to amaze me on a daily basis and it has been an honour to work with so many smart, talented colleagues and friends.

“After more than 40 years of service, now seems like the right time to hand over the reins,” he said.

Service

Peter Byrne served as the manager of the national co-op farm relief service after the establishment of the umbrella body for FRS co-ops in 1980.

Before taking up the role, he had been tasked with researching the development of FRS while working with Macra na Feirme.

Byrne’s early work as manager was instrumental in bringing the services of hoof care, pregnancy scanning, farmer sickness support and farm plastic recycling services to Irish farmers over the 1980s and 1990s.

Successor

The board of FRS network has already begun a recruitment process, with a view to filling the CEO post in the coming months to facilitate a seamless transition in early 2022.

"I look forward to working with my successor as soon as that individual has been appointed and I will continue to be available to both the new CEO and the board to ensure a seamless transition in the months ahead,” Byrne concluded.