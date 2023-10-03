IFA horticulture chair Niall McCormack added to calls from the association's tillage chair to get funds moving to those struggling with poor weather and low prices for their crop. \ Philip Doyle

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) fruit and vegetable chair Niall McCormack has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to support the horticulture sector with EU farm crisis funds received by Government earlier this year.

McCormack stated that urgent support is needed to prevent a further loss of growers from the fruit and vegetable sector, with horticulture growers particularly affected by a year of poor weather and high input costs.

“Our sector has been in disarray for a long time now and, unfortunately, we are continuing to lose growers from the industry,” McCormack said.

“Input costs have not abated and now weather conditions are extremely difficult for outdoor winter crops in particular, yield reductions and crop losses are inevitable.”

Exceptional aid

McCormack’s calls come just one week after IFA national grain chair Kieran McEvoy stated that the funding must go to tillage farmers.

“There is no doubt that exceptional aid is necessary for some sectors in 2023. Anyone involved in the production of horticulture or tillage crops has been particularly affected,” McCormack continued.

“Without support, we are going to see a further loss of horticulture growers.”

The €9.5m allocation Ireland received from the European Commission came with the possibility of a 200% top-up at national level, which the horticulture chair said must come from Government in the upcoming budget.

“These funds are earmarked to support sectors impacted by adverse weather, high input costs and market-related issues. The horticulture sector is taking a hit by each measure,” he said.

“We are in a similar situation to last year where growers will not have the confidence to plan for next season.”

