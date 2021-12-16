A range of meat products from Ballinwillin House, Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has ordered a recall of a wide range of meat products from Ballinwillin House / Ballinwillin House Farm, Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

The recall has been issued for all products of animal origin and are being recalled as they were processed in an unapproved establishment and were not subject to official controls, according to the FSAI.

The business has not had approval to process meat since 12 April 2021, it said.

Removal

Retailers have been requested to remove all products of animal origin from Ballinwillin House / Ballinwillin House Farm from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where these products were sold.

Wholesalers and distributors are also requested to contact their customers and recall all products of animal origin from Ballinwillin House / Ballinwillin House Farm.

Caterers too have been told not to use any products of animal origin from Ballinwillin House / Ballinwillin House Farm.

The recall list includes beef mince and other meat, goat salami, goat burgers, a wide range of venison products including burgers, mince and steaks.

It also includes black and white pudding, bacon, sausages, chorizo and a huge range of wild boar cuts, such as steak and burgers.

Pheasant, lamb and mallard are also listed for recall.