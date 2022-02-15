The FTMTA has confirmed that its previously announced Farm Machinery Show will take place outdoors in Punchestown Racecourse, Co Kildare, on Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 July, 2022.

The show will take place outdoors in Punchestown Racecourse, Naas, Co Kildare, on Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 July, 2022. FTMTA executive director Michael Farrelly said: “We are delighted to announce the dates for the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.

“This year’s show will continue that tradition of a professional show that showcases the latest agricultural machinery, equipment, technology and associated services and brings together the farm machinery trade and their customer base”.

The most recent FTMTA Farm Machinery Show took place pre-COVID in 2019 and was the largest ever such event with an attendance of over 20,000 visitors and 170 individual exhibitors across over 200 distinct exhibits.

The association expects all of the leading Irish and international manufacturers active in the Irish market to have a presence at the show.