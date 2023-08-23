The FTMTA has appointed Claire Daly as its new members relations officer. From a beef and dairy farm in Timahoe in County Laois, she has recently completed a Bachelors of Business in Rural Enterprise and Agri-Business from ATU Galway.
Claire joined the team before the Farm Machinery show and will be visiting FTMTA members over the coming weeks to help pinpoint any issues members feel need to be addressed.
