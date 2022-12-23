Outgoing FTMTA president Diarmuid Claridge and executive director Michael Farrelly handing over the consignment of presents to Barretsown.

Members of The Farm Tractor Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) association have donated children’s toys to the accumulated value of over €3,000 to Barretstown this Christmas.

It was decided at the association’s executive council meeting in November to organise a toy appeal for the benefit of an Irish children’s charity this Christmas. In light of the many generous donations, the association expressed its delight with the generosity and enthusiasm shown by its members regarding the appeal.

Those that did not get a chance to participate in the Christmas toy appeal can still donate by clicking here.

Charity

The charity chosen was Barretstown based in Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare. Barretstown offers free, specially designed camps and programmes for children and their families living with a serious illness such as cancer.

It provides families with a chance to unwind, destress and enjoy quality family time together in a fun, safe and relaxing environment.

Since opening their gates in 1994, they’ve been there for over 70,000 children and their families.