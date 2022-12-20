The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) elected a new president and vice-president of its association at its recent executive council meeting.

Karol Duigenan from Claas was elected president and will take over the reins from outgoing president Diarmuid Claridge from Pöttinger, who has held the position for over two years. Rob Hill from John Deere will take over the role of vice president, succeeding Karol Duigenan who served the role for the past two years.

From a farming background in Co Westmeath, Karol Duigenan has a Batchelors degree in business, management, marketing and related services and is the regional sales manager for Claas.

Duigenan said: “I look forward to continuing the good work the association does in representing the interests of its members. The farm machinery trade is coming off the back of two very strong years and while supply chain issues are abating there are still challenges ahead. Input prices and energy costs are remaining stubbornly high and inflation is a concern. We look forward to helping our members navigate their way through these challenges.”

Rob Hill is from a farming background in Co Wicklow.

He graduated from Harper Adams University College with a BSc (Hons) Degree in Agriculture with Mechanisation, and works as the harvesting territory sales manager for John Deere, covering the island of Ireland.

Speaking about the election of the new officers, Michael Farrelly, executive director of the association said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Diarmuid Claridge for his tireless work on behalf of the association. During his time as president of the FTMTA Diarmuid had to deal with the challenges of the departure of our last CEO, the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of our shows. Diarmuid showed true leadership in steering the association through these tough times and leaves the association in a strong position.

“I welcome the election of Karol Duigenan as president and Rob Hill as vice-president of the association. Both Karol and Rob have been strong supporters of the association over the past few years. Karol has acted as vice-president for the previous two years and both Karol and Rob have been active members of our management committee and shows and events committee. I look forward to working closely with them for the coming year and wish them the best in their new roles.”