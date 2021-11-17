A further announcement is expected in the coming weeks regarding newly purposed dates for a rescheduled two-day event. \ Patrick Browne

The FTMTA has announced the postponement of its Farm Machinery Show previously scheduled to take place in Punchestown, Co Kildare, on 3, 4 and 5 February 2022.

The event has again been rescheduled for Punchestown in summer 2022, this time as a two-day static Farm Machinery Show.

The decision comes as result of problems surrounding the availability of Punchestown Racecourse, home of the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.

Executive director Michael Farrelly explained: “The Punchestown site is currently being used by the HSE as a COVID-19 vaccination and drive-through test Centre. The HSE had an option to extend their lease on a once-off basis and they have now exercised this option. This facility will remain in place until later in 2022.

“The safety and health of all stakeholders, exhibitors and visitors and the wider context of the public health situation are the paramount concerns of the association and any FTMTA event to be held in 2022 will be with such considerations to the fore.”

The specific dates for the show are currently at an advanced stage of finalisation with Punchestown. An announcement is expected in the coming weeks.