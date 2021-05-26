The FTMTA has just announced that its Farm Machinery Show is set to return to Punchestown in Co Kildare on 3, 4 and 5 February next. The popular event, which is held every second year, is Ireland’s largest indoor machinery show and has been on the go since 1989.

“We are delighted to announce these dates for the upcoming Farm Machinery Show, as it is a highly professional platform for manufacturers and retailers to showcase to farmers and contractors the latest machines and technology on offer.

“COVID-19 has prevented shows for the last 12 months, but we are confident that with the continued success of the vaccine rollout that we will be able to host the planned event in February of next year,” said FTMTA president Diarmuid Claridge.