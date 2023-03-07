The FTMTA has confirmed its Farm Machinery Show will be held outdoors in Punchestown Racecourse, Nass, Co. Kildare over two days on Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 July 2023.

FTMTA executive director Michael Farrelly said: “We are delighted to announce the dates for the 2023 FTMTA Farm Machinery Show. The FTMTA has been organising world-class farm machinery shows for over 30 years.

“This year’s show will continue that tradition of a professional show that showcases the latest agricultural machinery, equipment, technology and associated services and brings together the farm machinery trade and their customer base.

“Already we have had a large number of manufacturers confirm their intention to exhibit again at our 2023 summer show.

“This is at a time when other major machinery shows are struggling to attract the manufacturers.”

The most recent show in 2022 was a new format for the association and attracted over 7,000 visitors, 150 individual exhibitors across over 200 distinct exhibits.

The FTMTA’s intention is to return to its flagship indoor event in Punchestown from 2024 onwards. This show will be held on a bi-annual basis on the alternate year to Agritechnia in Germany.