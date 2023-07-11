The McCormick X6.415 P6-Drive is the flagship tractor in the X6 range.

The X6.4 from McCormick features three models (X6.413, X6.414 and X6.415). It is powered by a 4.5l, 16-valve and four-cylinder FPT engine with the range topping out at 155hp.

Argo’s in-house-designed P6-Drive transmission features six-powershift gears with four ranges to offer 24+24 ratios, which rise to 40+40 when a creeper is fitted. The engine and transmission layout allows for a wheelbase of 2,560mm.

Fitted with a four-speed PTO, the electronic rear lifting system is rated up to 7.2t. The closed-centre hydraulic system features a 123l/min pump and up to seven spools. The maximum rear wheel size is 650/60R38.

The cab features mechanical suspension which can be combined with a suspended front axle.

The 135hp X6.413 displayed was fitted with the M40 front loader and visio roof option for increased visibility. From factory, loaders models are controlled via the integrated armrest mounted joystick. Coupled with the loader, it has a list price of €115,000 plus VAT.