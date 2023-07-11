This is the first WA380-8 to be ordered in an agri specification in Ireland.

The silage game has evolved massively over the past decade, with loaders getting bigger on the back of higher output foragers.

With a keen share of the Irish loader market, Komatsu has realised this and stood up to the mark. Weighing in at almost 19t, McHale Plant Sales showcased the first WA380-8 to be ordered in an agri specification. This includes limited slip axles and 800/65 R32 tyres.

Powered by an in-house built six-cylinder motor, this Komatsu loader on display had 255hp on tap.

The smaller WA320, which is a popular choice for agricultural contractors at silage, is fitted with a hydrostatic transmission.

However, this model is equipped with a four-speed power shift transmission.

With a top speed of 40km/h, the transmission limits out at 6.5km/h in first gear. The importer explains that it has plans to demo the loader at second-cut silage once the weather improves.

The machine as specified on the stand comes with a price tag of €275,000 plus VAT.