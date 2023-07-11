SIP claims that the unit has the capacity to mow up to 200ha/day (almost 500 acres).

One of the biggest attractions at the FTMTA show was the SIP Silvercut Disc 1500 T mowing setup, which was coupled to a JCB 8330, exhibited by Farmec. SIP, the Slovenian manufacturer, claims that this is the world’s widest combination disc mowing outfit.

The monster mowing unit has a cutting width of 14.55m (48ft) across its five 3.25m cutter beds.

The five separate cutting units, four rear and one front, are equipped with hydropneumatic suspension. Its hydraulic system features central cutting height adjustment of all four rear cutter bars at the same time. The machine weighs in at 9,100kg and requires at least 350hp to operate.

The 1500T folds to 2.99m for transport and measures 7.50m in length. SIP claims that the unit has the capacity to mow up to 200ha/day (almost 500 acres).

It’s not expected that any unit will be sold in Ireland, but demonstrations are taking place throughout the UK. The unit is priced at €216,000 plus VAT.